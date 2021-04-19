See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bronx, NY
Dr. Hector Rodriguez Navarro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Hector Rodriguez Navarro, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hector Rodriguez Navarro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.

Dr. Rodriguez Navarro works at Medicos Hispanos in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Medicos Hispanos
    1025 Grand Concourse Fl 1, Bronx, NY 10452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 681-4242
    Monday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez Navarro?

    Apr 19, 2021
    I been a patient of Dr. Rodriguez for 21 years! Dr. Rodriguez is a Rock star Doctor! the best Doctor I have ever known. His knowledge is beyond science. Thank you Dr. Rodriguez for been such a caring Physician!
    Julian Arango — Apr 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hector Rodriguez Navarro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hector Rodriguez Navarro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rodriguez Navarro to family and friends

    Dr. Rodriguez Navarro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rodriguez Navarro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hector Rodriguez Navarro, MD.

    About Dr. Hector Rodriguez Navarro, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811034077
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aesthetics Medicine Fellow - American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hector Rodriguez Navarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez Navarro works at Medicos Hispanos in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez Navarro’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez Navarro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez Navarro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez Navarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez Navarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hector Rodriguez Navarro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.