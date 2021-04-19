Dr. Hector Rodriguez Navarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Rodriguez Navarro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Rodriguez Navarro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus.
Dr. Rodriguez Navarro works at
Locations
-
1
Medicos Hispanos1025 Grand Concourse Fl 1, Bronx, NY 10452 Directions (718) 681-4242Monday10:30am - 6:00pmTuesday10:30am - 6:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:00pmThursday10:30am - 6:00pmFriday10:30am - 6:00pmSaturday11:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Affinity Health Plan
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez Navarro?
I been a patient of Dr. Rodriguez for 21 years! Dr. Rodriguez is a Rock star Doctor! the best Doctor I have ever known. His knowledge is beyond science. Thank you Dr. Rodriguez for been such a caring Physician!
About Dr. Hector Rodriguez Navarro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1811034077
Education & Certifications
- Aesthetics Medicine Fellow - American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez Navarro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez Navarro works at
Dr. Rodriguez Navarro speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez Navarro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez Navarro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez Navarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez Navarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.