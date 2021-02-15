See All Gastroenterologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Luna, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Luna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and Banner Estrella Medical Center.

Dr. Rodriguez-Luna works at Arizona Centers For Digestive Health in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Centers for Digestive Health
    9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 405, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Abrazo West Campus
  Banner Estrella Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Constipation
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bronchiectasis
Cirrhosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Overweight
Reflux Esophagitis
Sleep Apnea
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Autoimmune Hepatitis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Biliary Cancer
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Colitis
Colon Cancer
Colon Mass
Common Bile Duct Stone
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Stricture
Esophageal Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hereditary Hemochromatosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Jaundice
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Malaise and Fatigue
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Microscopic Collagenous Colitis
Microscopic Lymphocytic Colitis
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Palliative Care for Esophageal Cancer
Palliative Care of Gastric Cancer
Pancreatitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Rectal Bleeding
Rectal-Colon Bleeding
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcer
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Valley Fever
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Feb 15, 2021
    I really like him but can’t seem to get an appointment.
    Maria R Flores — Feb 15, 2021
    About Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Luna, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467678557
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Residency
    • Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Luna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Luna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez-Luna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez-Luna works at Arizona Centers For Digestive Health in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez-Luna’s profile.

    Dr. Rodriguez-Luna has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez-Luna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Luna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Luna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Luna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez-Luna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

