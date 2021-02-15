Overview

Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Luna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez-Luna works at Arizona Centers For Digestive Health in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.