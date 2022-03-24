Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Cortes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Cortes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Cortes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Cortes, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with SW MC - Dallas U of Tex
Dr. Rodriguez-Cortes works at
Locations
Salah Foundation Children s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center Cancer Center1600 S Andrews Avenue Cancer Ctr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez-Cortes?
We meet 6 years ago when my son was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Dr. Rodriguez is very caring compassionate. I love you for saving my son's life. You and your staff is the best. Thanks from the Henery Family.
About Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Cortes, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1437114535
Education & Certifications
- SW MC - Dallas U of Tex
- U Pediat Hosp
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Cortes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez-Cortes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez-Cortes has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez-Cortes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez-Cortes speaks Spanish.
