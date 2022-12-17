Overview

Dr. Hector Reyes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Reyes works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX, Plano, TX and Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.