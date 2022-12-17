See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Hector Reyes, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hector Reyes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Reyes works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX, Plano, TX and Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DNA Viceroy Office
    1420 Viceroy Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 358-2300
  2. 2
    Dallas Nephrology Associates - Irving Office
    2005 W Park Dr Ste 200, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 366-6225
  3. 3
    Dallas Nephrology Associates - Plano OP
    4701 Old Shepard Pl Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 643-7600
  4. 4
    Dallas Nephrology Associates - Carrollton Office
    4323 N Josey Ln Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 358-2300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Dallas Nephrology Associates- Dallas Bishop Office
    1150 N Bishop Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 358-2300
  6. 6
    Dallas nephrology associates, Carrollton Office
    4333 N Josey Ln Ste 205, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 358-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Friendly very informed i like him.
    David W Ficklin — Dec 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hector Reyes, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reyes to family and friends

    About Dr. Hector Reyes, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477509222
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hector Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

