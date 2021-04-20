Dr. Hector Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Ramos, MD
Overview
Dr. Hector Ramos, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Ramos works at
Locations
-
1
Keck Hospital of Usc1516 San Pablo St Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5908
-
2
Orthopaedic Computer Surgery Institute637 Lucas Ave Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramos?
Dr. Ramos was the surgeon who my mother was referred to for her Thyroidectomy. In short, Dr. Ramos was very forthcoming and very caring with my mother that she felt very strong going into surgery. As Postoperative care is concerned, he was the same and made my mom feel very optimistic. The surgery went very well, and my mom is feeling really good. Just concerned about her voice coming back as it doesn't sound the same, but Dr. Ramos said it should come back in time. We highly recommend Dr. Ramos.
About Dr. Hector Ramos, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770515421
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Carribean Cardivascular Clinic-Vascular Residency
- U Puerto Rico Hosps
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.