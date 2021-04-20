Overview

Dr. Hector Ramos, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Ramos works at Keck Hospital of Usc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.