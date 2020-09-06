See All Rheumatologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Hector Ramirez, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hector Ramirez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Ramirez works at Steward Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steward Medical Group
    240 North Dr, Melbourne, FL 32934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 775-1300
    Crane Creek
    2222 S Harbor City Blvd Ste 430, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 541-1777
    Steward Medical Group - WMOB 110
    240 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 541-1714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Back Pain
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Back Pain

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Back Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bone Density Scan
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Injection
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Anxiety
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bunion
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatomyositis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Felty's Syndrome
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rosacea
Runner's Knee
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Scleroderma
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Still's Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Systemic Chondromalacia
Temporal Arteritis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vasculitis
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hector Ramirez, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619931334
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University School Of Med
    • St Elizabeth Hospital Med Center
    • Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hector Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez works at Steward Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ramirez’s profile.

    Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

