Dr. Hector Pun, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hector Pun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Doctors Delucia and Pun MD PC134 Grandview Ave Ste 202, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 756-7788
Apple Rehab Watertown35 Bunker Hill Rd, Watertown, CT 06795 Directions (203) 756-7788
Waterbury Hospital64 Robbins St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 573-6000
- Griffin Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Great doctor . My entire family goes to him and for a reason ..he actually cares . Very professional and helpful .
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
