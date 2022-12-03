Dr. Hector Pimentel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pimentel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Pimentel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Pimentel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Urologic Oncology145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
SHMG Urology - Grand Rapids4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hector Pimentel, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063613800
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pimentel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pimentel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pimentel has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pimentel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pimentel speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pimentel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pimentel.
