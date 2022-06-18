Dr. Hector Pacheco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacheco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Pacheco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Pacheco, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Pacheco works at
Locations
Finest Optical1717 Brown St Ste 3, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 261-7226
Hospital Affiliations
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regal Medical Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I DO NOT UNDERSTAND HOW THERE ARE REVIEWS FOR THIS DOCTOR FOR PEOPLE IN CA AND IN EL PASO, DURING THE SAME YEARS. ARE THEY TALKING ABOUT THE SAME DR? HE WAS AN EXCELLENT DR. TO ME IN EL PASO, 2000, BROKEN NECK IN CAR ACCIDENT.
About Dr. Hector Pacheco, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811957327
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Medicine / Spine Surgery Fellowship
- Wm Beaumont Army Med Center
- General Surgery-Ucsd
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- UCLA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
