Dr. Hector Nevarez, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hector Nevarez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Nevarez works at Vista Eye Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    730 N Main Ave Ste 808, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 224-6633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 24, 2021
    Dr. Nevarez is a Professional. Outstanding Caring Physician. The way he treat his patient is well captured in every single visit. Thank You ,Dr. Nevarez You Are a True Hero in the Health and Human Professional Care. May God Bless You.
    Janet Dominguez — Nov 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Hector Nevarez, MD
    About Dr. Hector Nevarez, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316939572
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann U
    Internship
    • San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hector Nevarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nevarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nevarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nevarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nevarez works at Vista Eye Associates in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nevarez’s profile.

    Dr. Nevarez has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nevarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nevarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nevarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nevarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nevarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

