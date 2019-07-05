See All Gastroenterologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Hector Nazario, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hector Nazario, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hector Nazario, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Hansford County Hospital, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Nazario works at The Liver Institute at Methodist in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Liver Institute at Methodist
    1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 268, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 947-4450
  2. 2
    Fort Worth office
    914 Lipscomb St Unit A, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 947-4450
  3. 3
    Plano office
    5300 W Plano Pkwy Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 947-4450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Hansford County Hospital
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cirrhosis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Cirrhosis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ascites
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatotoxicity Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Variceal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nazario?

    Jul 05, 2019
    Muy humanitario. Te habla con sinceridad. Muy amable y sabe y tiene tacto para sus pacientes. Lo recomiendo al 100.
    Mariluz — Jul 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hector Nazario, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hector Nazario, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nazario to family and friends

    Dr. Nazario's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nazario

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hector Nazario, MD.

    About Dr. Hector Nazario, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437160827
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Transplant Hepatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hector Nazario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nazario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nazario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nazario has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazario. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hector Nazario, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.