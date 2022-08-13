Overview

Dr. Hector Mena, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from University of Costa Rica and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mena works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.