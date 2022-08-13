See All Rheumatologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Hector Mena, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (66)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hector Mena, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from University of Costa Rica and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mena works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC
    7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-4044
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Hector Mena, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801817572
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Teaching Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Philadelphia General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Costa Rica
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hector Mena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mena works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Mena’s profile.

    Dr. Mena has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Mena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

