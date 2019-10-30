Dr. Hector Marcano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Marcano, MD
Overview
Dr. Hector Marcano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Pht Jmh Inpatient Psy Unit1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (786) 713-1588Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Plastic Surgery Division Residency Program2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5084Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Plastic Surgery Incorporation40 Medical Park Ste 200, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-0590
-
4
Doral Office8353 Nw 36th St, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 303-3872Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome surgeon & great “bed side” manner...he made me feel very comfortable
About Dr. Hector Marcano, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851504666
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Providence Hospital
- Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Marcano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcano accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marcano speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcano.
