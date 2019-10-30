See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Hector Marcano, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Hector Marcano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Marcano works at University Of Miami Pediatric Cardiology in Miami, FL with other offices in Jackson, MS, Wheeling, WV and Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pht Jmh Inpatient Psy Unit
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 713-1588
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery Division Residency Program
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-5084
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Plastic Surgery Incorporation
    40 Medical Park Ste 200, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 242-0590
  4. 4
    Doral Office
    8353 Nw 36th St, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 303-3872
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 30, 2019
    Awesome surgeon & great “bed side” manner...he made me feel very comfortable
    — Oct 30, 2019
    About Dr. Hector Marcano, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851504666
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Residency
    • Providence Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hector Marcano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

