Overview

Dr. Hector Malave, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Malave works at Hemorrhoid Centers of America in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.