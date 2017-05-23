See All Anesthesiologists in El Paso, TX
Anesthesiology
Dr. Hector Lozano, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with Tx Tech University Health Science Center

Dr. Lozano works at Southwestern Eye Institute - Common Drive in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1400 Common Dr, El Paso, TX 79936

Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

    May 23, 2017
    Dr. Lozano was very personable and explained everything in simple terms. He treated my nervous husband with compassion and me with respect. I was surprised when he he asked me if I wanted to observe the cataract procedure. I was so glad to be able to watch the surgery firsthand and learned a lot. This will help to greatly calm me when I need the surgery myself in a few years. He is the best anesthesiologist I have encountered. This is a wel-oiled machine.
    Kathy 6 in Las Cruces, NM — May 23, 2017
    About Dr. Hector Lozano, MD

    Anesthesiology
    English, Spanish
    1093811713
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tx Tech University Health Science Center
    Residency

