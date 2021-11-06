Dr. Lalama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hector Lalama, MD
Overview
Dr. Hector Lalama, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Palmetto General Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Lalama works at
Locations
Hector A Lalama MD PA801 Santiago St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 448-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am no one to sit here and write reviews, but after the experience, I had to do. I have been suffering from vertigo for the past month. I have seen every doctor you could think of. It has been a rollercoaster. Constant dizziness every single day, I was losing my mind. I had just left the eye doctor who made me feel like I was crazy. I prayed to God to help me find a neurologist as soon as possible. Driving by, I called and was able to be squeezed in for two weeks. The NP heard my tears, what I was going through, and called me back. She was so sweet she told me to come right now. I went and had the pleasure of meeting her and Dr.Lalama.When he came in, I was in tears from vertigo. He was cracking jokes and making me feel comfortable. When I wanted to cry, he would listen and say, let it out. After all the results turned out, I never had vertigo. My primary issue was anxiety. He gave me the reassurance I was okay. We made jokes, we talked, he listened, and most importantly, he CARED
About Dr. Hector Lalama, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1992773246
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lalama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lalama works at
Dr. Lalama speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.