Dr. Hector Ho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Neurosurgery1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 710, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 835-2724
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Have seen him since 2018 and recently had surgery. He’s been a great Dr, always explaining things thoroughly and taking his time with you. My surgery went great as well. I highly recommend him as a neurosurgeon.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1912969353
- Northwestern University Memorial Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
