Dr. Hector Heredia-Martinez Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / NATIONAL SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES-IZTACALA.



Dr. Heredia-Martinez Jr works at Hector Heredia MD APC in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.