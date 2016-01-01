Dr. Hector Garcia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Garcia, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Garcia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Hector Garcia DPM11452 Quail Roost Dr, Miami, FL 33157 Directions (305) 969-3230
- 2 2042 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 242-3747
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hector Garcia, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.