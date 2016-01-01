Overview

Dr. Hector Garcia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at South Dade Podiatry Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

