Dr. Garcia Normandia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hector Garcia Normandia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Garcia Normandia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1501 N US Highway 441 Ste 1002, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-4460
-
2
Joseph M Unanue Jr MD1020 E North Blvd, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 326-1731
-
3
Florida Cardiovascular Specialists711 W MAIN ST, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 326-1731
-
4
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 323-5762
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia takes the time to make sure you understand. He answers all of your questions. He listens when you explain to him how you have been feeling. Appointments are easy to get in a reasonable amount of time. The wait time is not long. I have always been seen within 15 minutes or less of my appointment time. The staff is friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Hector Garcia Normandia, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1114910031
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
