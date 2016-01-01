Dr. Franco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hector Franco, MD is a Dermatologist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Hector L Franco MD10500 Vista del Sol Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 598-1959Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UMC - East Clinic1521 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 790-5700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376540211
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Dermatology
Dr. Franco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franco speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.
