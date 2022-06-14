Dr. Hector Diaz Luna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz Luna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Diaz Luna, MD
Overview
Dr. Hector Diaz Luna, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Diaz Luna works at
Locations
El Paso Office1601 Brown St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7646
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. Appreciate Dr. Diaz-Luna taking time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. Was referred over by my primary doctor and can see why. Highly recommended
About Dr. Hector Diaz Luna, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1871539189
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Ponce Regl Hosp
- Fajardo Regl Hosp
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz Luna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz Luna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz Luna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz Luna has seen patients for Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz Luna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz Luna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz Luna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz Luna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz Luna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.