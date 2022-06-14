Overview

Dr. Hector Diaz Luna, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz Luna works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.