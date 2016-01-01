Overview

Dr. Hector Depaz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Depaz works at The Harlem Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Middle Village, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas and Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.