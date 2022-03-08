Dr. De Jesus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hector De Jesus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector De Jesus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. De Jesus works at
Locations
-
1
Hector Dejesus, MD2121 17th St # A, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 323-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Jesus?
Dr De Jesus helped me with my medical issues including hypertension. I have been stable with my medications and have lost weight. Been to 3 different drs and they haven’t been able to take care of me. He knows what he’s doing.
About Dr. Hector De Jesus, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063591790
Education & Certifications
- Kern Medical Center/ UCLA School Of Medicine
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Pontifical Catholic University Of Ponce, Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Jesus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Jesus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Jesus works at
Dr. De Jesus speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. De Jesus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Jesus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Jesus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Jesus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.