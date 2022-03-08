See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Hector De Jesus, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (85)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Hector De Jesus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Dr. De Jesus works at Hector De Jesus MD Inc in Bakersfield, CA.

    Hector Dejesus, MD
    2121 17th St # A, Bakersfield, CA 93301 (661) 323-3280

  Adventist Health Bakersfield

Vitamin B Deficiency
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Sinusitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Mar 08, 2022
    Dr De Jesus helped me with my medical issues including hypertension. I have been stable with my medications and have lost weight. Been to 3 different drs and they haven't been able to take care of me. He knows what he's doing.
    Luis — Mar 08, 2022
    Internal Medicine
    English, Spanish
    1063591790
    Kern Medical Center/ UCLA School Of Medicine
    Ponce School of Medicine
    Pontifical Catholic University Of Ponce, Puerto Rico
