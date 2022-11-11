Dr. Hector Crespo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crespo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Crespo, MD
Overview
Dr. Hector Crespo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Crespo works at
Locations
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Kendall11760 SW 40th St Ste 352A, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 697-3441
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crespo treated my father (86yo) for acute heart failure in September 2022. He performed angioplasty and placed several coronary stents when no other doctor wanted to take the risk on a patient with debilitating health, chronic heart disease, and with a recently implanted pacemaker. Each patient is different; chances of survival differ from case to case, but Dr. Crespo took the risk after a thorough analysis and perform the procedure using minimally invasive surgery (cases like my father are very complicated and are usually performed open heart). My father is doing great, Thanks to God and Dr.Crespo and the medical team, recovery was better than expected. Dr. Crespo takes the time to study each case and using his expertise provides the best option (pros and cons) to patients. Office Staff is attentive and proactive. Fully recommended!
About Dr. Hector Crespo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1609215771
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai New York/St. Lukes and Beth Israel Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Loma Linda School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
