Dr. Hector Crespo, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hector Crespo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Crespo works at HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Kendall in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Kendall
    11760 SW 40th St Ste 352A, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 697-3441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Administrative Physical
Anxiety
Arthritis
Administrative Physical
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 11, 2022
Dr. Crespo treated my father (86yo) for acute heart failure in September 2022. He performed angioplasty and placed several coronary stents when no other doctor wanted to take the risk on a patient with debilitating health, chronic heart disease, and with a recently implanted pacemaker. Each patient is different; chances of survival differ from case to case, but Dr. Crespo took the risk after a thorough analysis and perform the procedure using minimally invasive surgery (cases like my father are very complicated and are usually performed open heart). My father is doing great, Thanks to God and Dr.Crespo and the medical team, recovery was better than expected. Dr. Crespo takes the time to study each case and using his expertise provides the best option (pros and cons) to patients. Office Staff is attentive and proactive. Fully recommended!
Evelyn Arteaga — Nov 11, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Hector Crespo, MD
About Dr. Hector Crespo, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1609215771
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mt. Sinai New York/St. Lukes and Beth Israel Hospital
Internship
  • Cleveland Clinic Florida
Medical Education
  • Loma Linda School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hector Crespo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crespo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Crespo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Crespo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Crespo works at HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Kendall in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Crespo’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Crespo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crespo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crespo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crespo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

