Dr. Hector Cervantes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cervantes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Cervantes, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Cervantes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2114 MCKEE RD, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 272-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cervantes?
Are you on MeKee or at 125 N. Jackson ??? Both addresses listed on the telephone look-up.
About Dr. Hector Cervantes, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1205859584
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cervantes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cervantes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cervantes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cervantes has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cervantes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cervantes speaks Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cervantes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cervantes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cervantes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cervantes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.