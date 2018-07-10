Dr. Hector Ceccoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ceccoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Ceccoli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Ceccoli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Litoral Rosario and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Crockett Medical Center and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Ceccoli works at
Locations
-
1
Trincare Inc1783 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2283
-
2
Urgent Care18780 Interstate 20, Canton, TX 75103 Directions (903) 567-4841
-
3
Crockett Clinic Llp1122 E Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835 Directions (903) 595-2283
-
4
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2283
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Crockett Medical Center
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ceccoli?
Dr. Ceccoli was my father's heart doctor for a couple of years. He did a great job answering our questions and making us comfortable with him. Dr. Ceccoli rounded on my father when he in the ICU. He helped my mother and me make some very hard decisions. We will always be grateful for Dr. Ceccoli. I would highly recommend Dr. Ceccoli.
About Dr. Hector Ceccoli, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1548250392
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- University Of Illinois
- University Of Illinois
- U Natl Litoral Rosario
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ceccoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ceccoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ceccoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ceccoli works at
Dr. Ceccoli has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ceccoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ceccoli speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ceccoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ceccoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ceccoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ceccoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.