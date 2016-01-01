Dr. Hector Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Castillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Hector Castillo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 371 21st Ave Fl 1, Paterson, NJ 07501 Directions (973) 523-2443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castillo?
About Dr. Hector Castillo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1528198124
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.