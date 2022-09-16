See All Registered Nurses in Sun City Center, FL
Dr. Hector Cases, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
3 (49)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hector Cases, MD is a Registered Nurse in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 58 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine|UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.

Dr. Cases works at Pain Relief Centers in Sun City Center, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Location

  1. 1
    Pain Relief Centers: 920 Cypress Village Blvd.
    920 Cypress Village Blvd, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 896-5183
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phantom Limb Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Astrocytoma
Phantom Limb Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Astrocytoma

Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Sep 16, 2022
    I’ be had 2 surgeries by Dr. Cases. A fusion done on the Rt. side of my L-spine & a Spinal fusion on the Lt. side of my spine. Both were successful! After suffering pain for 32 years, DR. Cases is the only Dr. that just doesn’t treat your problem, he treats the whole person. It’s hard to find a Dr. like this. I highly recommend him.
    Arleen Stone — Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. Hector Cases, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 58 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265491781
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida in Tampa
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Cabrini Medical Center in New York City
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine|UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
