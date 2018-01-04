See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Laredo, TX
Dr. Hector Cantu, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hector Cantu, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hector Cantu, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Ctro Estud U Xochicalco, Ensenada.

Dr. Cantu works at Hector M. Cantu MD FAAP in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hector M. Cantu MD FAAP
    6828 Springfield Ave, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 267-7986

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cough
Acute Tonsillitis
Tonsillitis
Cough
Acute Tonsillitis
Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cantu?

    Jan 04, 2018
    Dr. Cantu is the best pediatrician of Laredo. The level of care he provides his patients is beyond ALL expectations! The doctor’s office will follow up and ask how your child is progressing, sometimes even the doctor himself! As a new mom, I feel very comfortable asking him any question because he explains everything in detail and with a lot of patience. Truly wish more doctors were like him.
    — Jan 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hector Cantu, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hector Cantu, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cantu to family and friends

    Dr. Cantu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cantu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hector Cantu, DO.

    About Dr. Hector Cantu, DO

    Specialties
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285604843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Driscoll Childrens Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ctro Estud U Xochicalco, Ensenada
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hector Cantu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cantu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantu works at Hector M. Cantu MD FAAP in Laredo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cantu’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hector Cantu, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.