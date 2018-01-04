Dr. Hector Cantu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Cantu, DO
Overview
Dr. Hector Cantu, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Ctro Estud U Xochicalco, Ensenada.
Dr. Cantu works at
Locations
Hector M. Cantu MD FAAP6828 Springfield Ave, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 267-7986
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cantu?
Dr. Cantu is the best pediatrician of Laredo. The level of care he provides his patients is beyond ALL expectations! The doctor’s office will follow up and ask how your child is progressing, sometimes even the doctor himself! As a new mom, I feel very comfortable asking him any question because he explains everything in detail and with a lot of patience. Truly wish more doctors were like him.
About Dr. Hector Cantu, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285604843
Education & Certifications
- Driscoll Childrens Hospital
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp
- Ctro Estud U Xochicalco, Ensenada
- Family Practice/OMT and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantu works at
Dr. Cantu speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantu.
