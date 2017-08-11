Overview

Dr. Hector Caceres Serrano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Villa Rica, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Caceres Serrano works at Southern Therapy Services in Villa Rica, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.