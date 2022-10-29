Dr. Hector Arango, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arango is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Arango, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Arango, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Arango works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Coast Gynecologic Oncology1005 PINELLAS ST, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-2111
-
2
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arango?
Great Dr wonderful staff! I had a surgery. All went well. Dr Arango gave me choices, I choose the surgery and glad I did! Staff was always there to answer any and all questions. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Hector Arango, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467418400
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arango has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arango accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arango has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arango works at
Dr. Arango has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arango on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arango speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Arango. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arango.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arango, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arango appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.