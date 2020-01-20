Dr. Hebe Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hebe Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Hebe Diaz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Pascagoula Hospital.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
-
1
Hebe Diaz MD Pllc1720A Medical Park Dr Ste 130C, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 392-8881
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Dr. Hebe is a great doctor . Takes time to listen and help with your problems. Her front desk employee not so great . Very disorganized and rude most of the time .
About Dr. Hebe Diaz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427062884
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.