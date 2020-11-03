Dr. Hebah Hefzy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hefzy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hebah Hefzy, MD
Overview
Dr. Hebah Hefzy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hefzy?
I've been to an older neurologist and this lady is very good. Your in good hands no need to worry.
About Dr. Hebah Hefzy, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Vascular Neurology
Dr. Hefzy works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hefzy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hefzy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.