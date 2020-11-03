Overview

Dr. Hebah Hefzy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Hefzy works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.