Overview

Dr. Heba Ferguson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their residency with University Ks School Of Med



Dr. Ferguson works at Andover Family MedCenter in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.