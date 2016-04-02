Dr. Heba Abuhussein, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abuhussein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heba Abuhussein, DDS
Dr. Heba Abuhussein, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Blissfield, MI.
Dr. Abuhussein works at
Locations
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Blissfield9178 E US HIGHWAY 223, Blissfield, MI 49228 Directions (517) 486-2030
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Livonia16160 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 261-9696
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Saginaw427 N MICHIGAN AVE, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 755-0991
FROM THE MOMENT I ENCOUNTERED DR HEBA MY GUT FEELING WAS THAT I COULD TRUST HER AND THAT I WAS IN GOOD HANDS.MY GUT WAS ABSOLUTELY RIGHT. DR HEBA PERFORMED 3 DIFFERENT SURGERIES ON ME AND ALL I CAN DO IS SING PRAISES ABOUT HER WORK AND PROFESSIONALISM. MY FEAR OF NEEDLES ARE BEYOND DESCRIPTION AND I FELT NOTHING WHEN DR HEBA NUMB ME UP JUST KEPT MY EYES CLOSED REAL TIGHT. THANK YOU DR HEBA
- Periodontics
- English
- 1861722993
