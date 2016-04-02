See All Periodontists in Blissfield, MI
Dr. Heba Abuhussein, DDS

Periodontics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Heba Abuhussein, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Blissfield, MI. 

Dr. Abuhussein works at Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Blissfield in Blissfield, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI and Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Blissfield
    9178 E US HIGHWAY 223, Blissfield, MI 49228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 486-2030
    Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Livonia
    16160 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 261-9696
    Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Saginaw
    427 N MICHIGAN AVE, Saginaw, MI 48602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 755-0991
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Heba Abuhussein, DDS

    Specialties
    • Periodontics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861722993
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heba Abuhussein, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abuhussein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abuhussein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abuhussein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abuhussein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuhussein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuhussein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuhussein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

