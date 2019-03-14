Dr. Zechman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Zechman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Zechman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND SCIENCE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Zechman works at
Locations
1
Arizona Gynecology Consultants702 E Bell Rd Ste 119, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Kelly H Roy, MD, PC10555 N Tatum Blvd Ste A101, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Zechman was my gynecologist during my first pregnancy at Richmond, Virginia. I would definitely recommend her to anyone who needs a very caring, understanding and a knowledgeable doctor. She made my life easier and I had quite a few complications both during my pregnancy and Deliver. She explains the condition very clearly and how to go about treating the conditions. She is the best Gynecologist I have ever Met.
About Dr. Heather Zechman, MD
- Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649245762
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zechman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zechman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zechman works at
Dr. Zechman has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zechman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zechman speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zechman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zechman.
