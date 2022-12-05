Dr. Heather Yeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Yeo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Yeo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Yeo works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeo?
Dr. Yeo makes going to the doctor almost fun, or at least, not dreadful. She always take the time to talk and answer questions. And her exams are quick. She is a terrific doc.!
About Dr. Heather Yeo, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952578783
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale University School Medicine
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery, Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeo works at
Dr. Yeo has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.