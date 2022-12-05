See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Heather Yeo, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (82)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heather Yeo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Yeo works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Interventional Radiology
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laproscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Colorectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphincter Reserving Surgery Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 05, 2022
    Dr. Yeo makes going to the doctor almost fun, or at least, not dreadful. She always take the time to talk and answer questions. And her exams are quick. She is a terrific doc.!
    Nancy Hollander — Dec 05, 2022
    About Dr. Heather Yeo, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952578783
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Yale University School Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery, Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Yeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeo works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yeo’s profile.

    Dr. Yeo has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

