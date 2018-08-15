Dr. Heather Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Willis, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Willis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Willis works at
Locations
Viewmont Urology Clinic, PA1202 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 358-0472
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She done a excellent job on my laser surgery. she was very professional and answered all my questions and concerns. I will recommend her to my friends and family. Thanks for the good job.
About Dr. Heather Willis, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Utah Medical Center
- THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.