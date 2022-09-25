Dr. Heather Warren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Warren, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Warren, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.
Dr. Warren works at
Locations
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2656 Edith Ave Ste B, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Warren?
From my first time with Dr. Warren and her staff I felt at ease. After my appointment I felt I had found a Dr. in Redding I trust, who took time to listen and not rush me through. When I needed emergency surgery Dr. Warren was wonderful and took time calling my daughter with updates on my stay at the hospital as it was during the pandemic. I’m very happy we have Dr. Warren, and the kindness of her staff. Thank you .
About Dr. Heather Warren, MD
- Trauma Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1134426208
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Warren using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warren works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.