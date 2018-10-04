Dr. Heather Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Wallace, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Locations
Urological Associates of Savannah, PC230 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 790-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Wallace--she is very personable, professional, and thorough. Worth the trip from Bluffton, SC.
About Dr. Heather Wallace, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.