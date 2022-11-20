Dr. Waldrup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Waldrup, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Waldrup, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Waldrup works at
Locations
Advanced Surgeons, P.C.3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 400, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 595-8985
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In April 2022, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Dr Waldrup was outstanding! Her staff was so very nice and I was worked into her schedule within 2 days. She did a biopsy in her office and before the end of the week we had results. She called me herself with the results & spent time explaining my type of cancer, what each step meant and every option that she could suggest. A few weeks later she performed a double Mastectomy with lymph nodes. I would recommend Dr Waldrup to everyone I know. She is kind, calming, listens to her patients and super smart with the best bedside manner ever.
About Dr. Heather Waldrup, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1043539554
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldrup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldrup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldrup.
