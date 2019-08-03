Dr. Volkman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Volkman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Volkman, DO is a Dermatologist in Benbrook, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Volkman works at
Locations
Dermatology Offices of Dr. Volkman and Dr. Roberts6100 Southwest Blvd, Benbrook, TX 76109 Directions (817) 989-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. Immediately diagnosed a problem I had been to 2 dermatologist and a Nuerologist. Best around.
About Dr. Heather Volkman, DO
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932326253
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Cleveland
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
- Emory University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volkman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volkman works at
Dr. Volkman has seen patients for Folliculitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volkman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Volkman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volkman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.