Dr. Heather Vega, MD

Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heather Vega, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.

Dr. Vega works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adolescent Medicine At Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine
    15502 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Ste 2-108, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Park

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Heather Vega, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1457341414
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Board Certifications
  • Adolescent Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Heather Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vega has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vega works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adolescent Medicine At Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vega’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.

