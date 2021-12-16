Dr. Heather Terbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Terbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Terbell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Terbell works at
Locations
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 681-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a high risk pregnancy and my baby was born a month early due to complications. Dr. Terbell performed my c section and I’m so thankful to her. I was extremely nervous and anxious about it and she was so kind and compassionate. She was also very confident which put my mind more at ease. She is the perfect mix of professional and caring. I will always be grateful to her for taking care of me and my baby during a scary situation.
About Dr. Heather Terbell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Women's and Children's Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terbell works at
Dr. Terbell has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Terbell speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Terbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.