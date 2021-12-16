Overview

Dr. Heather Terbell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Terbell works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.