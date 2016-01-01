See All Pediatricians in Chicago, IL
Dr. Heather Taff, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Heather Taff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Taff works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Univ of Illinois Med Ctr Outpatient Care Center
    1801 W Taylor St Ste 1C, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 355-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Canker Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Earwax Buildup
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Dr. Heather Taff, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1063869428
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

