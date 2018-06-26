See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Heather Stanko, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heather Stanko, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    725 S Webster Ave Ste 201, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 430-7100
  2. 2
    Bellin Psychiatric Center Marinette
    2820 Roosevelt Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 735-5225
  3. 3
    Neurology Consultants of Ne
    720 S Van Buren St Ste 201, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 430-7100
  4. 4
    Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
    1970 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 430-4888
    Monday
    3:00pm - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellin Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Essential Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Essential Tremor

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2018
    I cant say enough about Dr. Stanko and her staff and the understanding they have of my issue. Also want to add how they went above and beyond to help me even on a weekend !! I'm moving to OKC but think I will fly back just to keep her and her staff because it is well worth it
    Anthony in Menominee, MI — Jun 26, 2018
    About Dr. Heather Stanko, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235164229
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Stanko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanko has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

