Dr. Heather Spader, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heather Spader, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Spader works at
Champaign Dental Group1150 N 35th Ave Ste 205A, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-3500
- Unm Hospital
Doctor spader is the best. Yes I would recommend anybody to see her.
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003012188
- Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
