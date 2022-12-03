See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Muskegon, MI
Pediatric Cardiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Heather Sowinski, DO is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Sowinski works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - North Muskegon in Muskegon, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI, Grand Rapids, MI and Reed City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Ventricular Septal Defect and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Muskegon
    2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Traverse City
    1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    25 Michigan St Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Congenital Heart Center CVTS) - Reed City
    225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Septal Defect
Ventricular Septal Defect
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Septal Defect
Ventricular Septal Defect
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Newborn Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Good doctor ,explains everything well. Is on top of everything and gives out all the information that we need for our kids health.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Heather Sowinski, DO

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English
    • 1700036274
    Education & Certifications

    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.