Super Profile

Dr. Heather Slay, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heather Slay, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Slay works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Hemorrhoids

Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 28, 2018
    Great knowledge. Great doctor. To the point.
    Jeremy in Grand Rapids , MI — Jun 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Heather Slay, MD
    About Dr. Heather Slay, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154378404
    Education & Certifications

    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Research Center/Msu
    • Emory University (GME)
    • Emory University School of Medicine (SOM)
